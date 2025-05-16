Adam Walsh presents a £5,000 cheque to Josephine Hall, Harriet Lawson, and service users from Talking About Loss.

Talking About Loss, a Pocklington charity supporting those grieving in East Yorkshire, has received a £5,000 grant from John Good Group to expand its vital men’s mental health and bereavement support services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding will primarily support the growth of their men’s mental health group, enabling it to offer twice-monthly sessions.

This support ensures the charity can continue its important work, reaching new locations and providing more grief support across East Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking About Loss operates a network of pop-up groups across East Yorkshire, including Pocklington, Market Weighton, Driffield, York, Selby, Snaith and Gilberdyke.

The sessions offer a safe space for people to connect with others who understand their grief.

The charity provides group and one-on-one sessions with trained counsellors for those struggling with the emotional impact of bereavement.

Jacqueline Gunn founded the charity after the untimely death of her father left her feeling isolated and unsupported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Realising that many families face similar challenges with nowhere to turn, she established Talking About Loss to provide a safe space where people can share their stories, find comfort, and rebuild their lives.

Josephine Hall, community engagement manager at Talking About Loss, said: “This generous funding from the John Good Group is vital to our efforts to expand support for those facing grief. It will enable us to maintain and grow our groups, reaching even more people across Yorkshire.

"We are incredibly grateful for this support, but we know that to continue providing these essential services, we need sustained backing from local grant makers and businesses who understand the importance of grassroots work. We’re eager to build lasting partnerships with local organisations, so that with fundraising secured, we can dedicate more time to directly helping those in need.”

Adam Walsh, CEO of East Yorkshire family business at John Good Group, added: “We are committed to supporting the communities where we live and work. Talking About Loss is doing essential grassroots work, providing vital emotional support to those facing grief. It’s an honour to be able to help through unrestricted funding, knowing that it will directly make a difference in people’s lives and enable the charity to expand its reach and services across Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The fact that our employees voted to support this cause shows just how deeply this issue resonates with everyone locally, highlighting the widespread impact of grief in our communities.”