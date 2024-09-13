It has taken almost twelve months but the £90,000 refurbishment of the organ at St John the Divine Church in Rastrick is complete.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We believe our organ may be the only one of the first types of Conacher cinema organ to survive, moving from the Central Cinema, Harrogate to St John’s in the mid 1950s.

A celebration service and organ recital are planned for Sunday 22nd September.

The celebrations are open and free to all including a sung eucharist at 11 am followed by lunch and then an organ recital scheduled to take place at 2pm.