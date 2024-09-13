£90,000 refurbishment of church organ completed
It has taken almost twelve months but the £90,000 refurbishment of the organ at St John the Divine Church in Rastrick is complete.
We believe our organ may be the only one of the first types of Conacher cinema organ to survive, moving from the Central Cinema, Harrogate to St John’s in the mid 1950s.
A celebration service and organ recital are planned for Sunday 22nd September.
The celebrations are open and free to all including a sung eucharist at 11 am followed by lunch and then an organ recital scheduled to take place at 2pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.