Public Appeal for Sheffield Blitz Artefacts to Expand Museum Exhibition

The Sheffield Blitz Memorial Trust is calling on the public to help bring history to life by loaning treasured artefacts, family heirlooms, and memorabilia related to the Sheffield Blitz.

As part of the Blitz Kids Project — funded by a £91,280 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund — the permanent exhibition dedicated to the attacks at the National Emergency Services Museum is set to double in size in the coming months.

To ensure the expanded display tells the most powerful and personal story possible, the museum is asking the people of Sheffield if they have something they think might suit the exhibition.

Items previously displayed have included coins pulled from the wreckage of the Marples Hotel, which was flattened during the Luftwaffe attacks of December 1940. The coins had fused together from the extreme heat, serving as a poignant reminder of the tragic loss of life inside the building. There’s also a bible – the only item that survived a direct hit on a Sheffield home. These deeply personal objects help illustrate the devastating impact of the blitz, making the history tangible for future generations.

The Moor in the blitz aftermath

Neil Anderson of the Sheffield Blitz Memorial Trust said: “We know there are treasured objects hidden away in drawers and attics that could help tell the story of Sheffield’s darkest hours. Whether it’s photographs, letters, medals, shrapnel, or household items that survived the bombing, the museum is particularly keen to find new objects that tell a personal story.”

Thousands of visitors a year already visit the Sheffield Blitz exhibition at the city’s National Emergency Services Museum.

A new book featuring the stories of 'blitz kids'—the last generation to have lived through the attacks – is presently in production. The funding is also supporting a series of educational and community engagement activities, including training for volunteers in interview recording, web design, and research.

