Public consultation launched on plans for Barbican site in York

York residents can now have their say on updated plans for new homes on the site of the former Barbican swimming pool. A new consultation website has been launched on the plans submitted to York Council last month for 240 apartments.

Fifty-three of the new homes will be transferred to a registered housing provider.

The consultation is asking members of the public for their views on the updated plans for both the larger site of former swimming pool and a small plot of land on the corner of Fawcett Street and Kent Street.

The main area to the east of the Barbican and Staycity Aparthotel measures approximately 2.14 acres while the smaller plot which fronts onto Fawcett Street to the south west of the Barbican Centre is approximately 0.12 acres.

CGI of the smaller site.

The buildings on the larger site will be no higher than the existing StayCity aparthotel.

On the smaller site there are plans to build 12 apartments with a space on the ground floor for community use – the operator and exact use of this space will be shaped by the consultation.