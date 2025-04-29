Public consultation launched on plans for Barbican site in York
Fifty-three of the new homes will be transferred to a registered housing provider.
The consultation is asking members of the public for their views on the updated plans for both the larger site of former swimming pool and a small plot of land on the corner of Fawcett Street and Kent Street.
The main area to the east of the Barbican and Staycity Aparthotel measures approximately 2.14 acres while the smaller plot which fronts onto Fawcett Street to the south west of the Barbican Centre is approximately 0.12 acres.
The buildings on the larger site will be no higher than the existing StayCity aparthotel.
On the smaller site there are plans to build 12 apartments with a space on the ground floor for community use – the operator and exact use of this space will be shaped by the consultation.
People can have their say by visiting the consultation website here.