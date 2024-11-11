Public tours announced at Maltby Grammar Hub in Rotherham

The highly anticipated Maltby Grammar Business Hub is set to open its doors to members of the public for a series of exclusive pre-opening tours to explore the transformative new facility.

The £5.9 million Maltby Grammar Business Hub is a product of a successful Levelling Up Fund bid by Rotherham Council, securing £4.5 million to revitalise the historic former Grammar School building. This ambitious project has breathed new life into the site, creating a dynamic, multi-purpose facility that will bolster education, employment, and enterprise opportunities in Maltby and the surrounding areas.

The pre-opening tours, which must be pre-booked, will take place on Tuesday 19 November at 11am or 1pm and Tuesday 26 November at 10.30am or 3.30pm.

Visitors will have the opportunity to preview the Hub's state-of-the-art facilities, which include flexible training and work spaces, a bespoke area for Sixth Form students, offering a focused environment to support their academic and personal development and a state-of-the-Art eSports Suite.

In addition to exploring the Hub's facilities, members of the public will also have the opportunity to view images and artifacts from the Maltby Grammar archives.

David Sutton, Chief Executive Officer of Maltby Learning Trust, said: "The Maltby Grammar Business Hub is a transformative project that will serve as a cornerstone for nurturing talent, fostering entrepreneurship, and driving local economic growth.

"These pre-opening tours offer an exclusive opportunity for the public to glimpse the future of education and enterprise in our community. We hope as many people as possible will join us and be among the first to explore the Maltby Grammar Business Hub and be part of this exciting new chapter in the building's legacy.”