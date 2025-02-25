Public urged to engage with consultation on wheelchair-accessible taxis.

Ian Lawson, Chair of North Yorkshire Disability Forum Accessible Transport Group.

Yorkshire charity Disability Action Yorkshire and North Yorkshire Disability Forum Accessible Transport Group are urging the public to contribute to a consultation on wheelchair-accessible taxis. Organised by North Yorkshire Council, the consultation closes on Wednesday, April 30th.

Commenting on the consultation, Jackie Snape, Chief Executive of Disability Action Yorkshire (DAY) says: “We’re working closely with North Yorkshire Disability Forum Accessible Transport Group to ensure that the needs of disabled people, their families and carers are represented in this important consultation.”

She continues: “For many of us, calling a taxi is the answer to a simple need. We want a convenient, economic service that will take us to our destination. However, for disabled people, the provision of wheelchair-accessible licensed taxis across the district is low, and the alternatives are expensive specialist private hire vehicles which are beyond the means of most disabled people.”

Jackie explains that wheelchair users face a daily challenge when they want to travel by taxi. “Imagine that when you called for a taxi, you were told none were available for you - despite plenty being available for others. Imagine if every taxi company gave you the same response. You’d likely feel frustrated, upset, and stranded.

Jackie Snape, Chief Executive of Disability Action Yorkshire.

“Now take it further - imagine the taxi was essential for a medical appointment, a job interview, or visiting a critically ill relative in hospital. For wheelchair users who rely on wheelchair-accessible vehicles (WAVs), this isn’t an isolated incident, it’s an ongoing reality. It happens not only when trying to book a taxi at short notice, but also when booking well in advance. As advocates of change for disabled people, we want to do something about this unmet need.”

Ian Lawson, Chair of North Yorkshire Disability Forum Accessible Transport Group adds: “Research shows that there is a shortage of wheelchair-accessible licensed taxis in North Yorkshire. The council licenses about 70 vehicles, which is equal to one accessible taxi per 9,000 residents. However, the best-performing rural authorities make provision for one wheelchair-accessible vehicle for every 2,000 – 3,000 people. So, to reach a similar level, North Yorkshire Council would need to licence about 200 more wheelchair accessible-vehicles taking the total to 270. This means quadrupling the current level of coverage.”

Ian says: “The council has identified several options to increase the number of wheelchair accessible vehicles (WAVs) across the county, and is inviting people’s views on what they believe might be the most suitable. We’re pleased that the consultation is taking place, and we urge people to contribute before the deadline on Wednesday 30 April 2025.

“This is an opportunity for those with an interest in this matter to contribute their thoughts and ideas. We’re encouraging disabled people, their carers and families, and members of the public to provide their opinions. We can offer practical support to disabled people who want to take part in the consultation including those who do not use the internet.

“Some people may prefer to respond in brief, others may want to provide a more comprehensive contribution. Whatever people choose, the consultation requires a range of opinions and ideas.”