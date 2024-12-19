Pudsey M&S Colleague shines at Marks & Start Parliamentary reception in London

Leeds local, Umay was one of 15 M&S colleagues to attend the M&S and The King’s Trust Parliamentary Reception in the House of Commons on 26th November.

Umay from the Pudsey store in Leeds has worked at M&S for over three years after enrolling in the Marks & Start scheme in April 2021 as part of the government’s Kickstart initiative.

Marks & Start is an employability scheme run in partnership with The King’s Trust designed to help create a clear, accessible route into work – in retail or elsewhere – for young people who are at a disadvantage in their job hunt.

Umay credits her role at M&S for bringing the best of everyday ‘little moments’. From rescuing a bride's makeup disaster to cherishing heartfelt Christmas cards, Umay's days are filled with rewarding customer interactions and always finds something that makes her smile each day.

L-R: Stuart Machin CEO M&S, Mark McGrath, M&S Abbeycentre, Alison McGovern, Minister for Employment, Umay Nadeem and Jonathan Townsend, CEO The King's Trust

One of the standout moments of Umay’s career, was when she was invited to the 2023 International Women’s Day Ideathon and was asked to address the guests. Umay supressed her nerves and spoke beautifully and eloquently about her personal experiences at M&S and how the Marks & Start programme has given her so much in terms of self-growth, receiving a resounding response from her audience of colleagues and guests.

Launched in 2004, Marks & Start has supported over 12,000 young people facing barriers to work, through M&S’ partnership with The King’s Trust. Since 2010, 918 young people across Yorkshire and the Humber have been supported through the scheme, which is tried and tested to offer opportunities, with four out of five participants who have completed the scheme going on to secure a job at M&S. The programme equips young people with essential skills they need to navigate their first roles, from CV building and interview preparation through to money management. Working in the retail sector also helps them develop valuable transferable skills such as customer service, teamwork, and prioritisation. A strong foundation in these areas can pave the way for careers across a wide range of industries!

Umay said of her experience: “Battling poor mental health since childhood, and coming to terms with being neurodivergent, added barriers to everyday tasks, such as job interviews that seemed impossible. But the Marks & Start scheme offered the support I didn’t even know I needed. The confidence-building, and care helped me understand my worth. Marks & Start isn’t just an employability programme — it’s a lifeline. It’s not giving young people a job, it’s giving young people the chance to change their lives, find their purpose, and contribute to society.”

Claire Smith, Store Manager at M&S Pudsey said; “We’re so proud of how far Umay has come since she joined us at M&S Pudsey. She is such a great addition to our team and always comes to work with a smile on her face. It’s been fantastic to see her learn so much during her time here and grow in confidence so much. It’s been a delight to work alongside Umay and long may it continue!”

Today, over half a million young people in the UK are unemployed but eager to work; yet new insight from M&S reveals that two thirds of young people still face barriers to employment*. Mental health is one of the biggest barriers for young people getting into work with one in three saying it’s a challenge.

Last year, M&S established its biggest every charity partnership with YoungMinds, which after its first year raised over £2 million to support young people, with a target to raise £5 million within three years.

