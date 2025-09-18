Pup, pup and away to raise money during Support Dogs skydive day

The 29-year-old is taking part in the Sheffield-based Support Dogs charity’s first-ever mass skydive day.

Jess, a physiotherapist, and her husband Tom, a 29-year-old primary school teacher, hold the charity close to their hearts as they have been volunteer doggy foster carers for Support Dogs’ wonderdogs for around three years.

The Beachief couple have looked after Millie, Jack and Rowley long-term, as well as Barnby, Derek, Skye and Nix short-term.

Jack is currently partnered with an autistic eight-year-old girl from Wickersley, Rotherham, and Rowley, whose full name is Rowlings, will be leaving the Huckstepps on September 8 to experience living in another foster family environment.

“Rowley has been such a sweetheart – he is such a good student and so good to train,” said Jess.

Barnby graduated earlier this year as an epilepsy seizure alert dog.

Jess added: “I’ve never ever done a skydive before. I’ve always wanted a good reason to do it. I’m absolutely terrified, but the charity means a lot to us and it seemed like the perfect opportunity. I’m really excited to support the charity in such a fun way.

“We have gone along to Support Dogs events, and often clients share their stories, which has been lovely.”

Jess has raised more than £1,000 in sponsorship so far.

Clients and relatives whose lives have been changed by the awe-inspiring dogs trained and provided by Support Dogs, which provides specialist assistance dogs to help autistic children, as well as people with epilepsy or physical disability, are also amongst those tackling the skydive.

Also taking to the skies on the day is Annabel Love, a client services co-ordinator with Support Dogs, whose role involves accepting clients onto the charity’s programmes and working closely with the human and canine partnerships once graduated.

Annabel, who has raised around £370 in sponsorship so far, took part in Support Dogs’s charity abseil on the Monsal Trail in May, raising over £200, and has previously done paragliding in Tenerife while volunteering abroad.

She said: “I’m very excited. It’s really great to know that the funds we raise are going to be used to help future partnerships because you can see the huge difference the dogs make in everyone’s lives across all programmes.

“I’ve done a lot recently on our autism assistance programme and it’s lovely to see the change dogs make to kids’ lives. During home placements, you can see a massive change in the child’s behaviour and how the family dynamic has improved. It’s heartwarming to see first-hand.”

Anyone wishing to sponsor Jess can visit www.justgiving.com/page/jess-huckstepp-1

To sponsor Annabel, please visit www.justgiving.com/page/annabel-love-skydive

To find out more about the incredible work of Support Dogs, please visit www.supportdogs.org.uk or call 0114 2617800.

