Pupils help to welcome new residents to Marske-by-the-Sea

Year 5 pupils at St Bede’s Catholic Primary School entered a competition to design a ‘welcome to your new home’ card for new residents at Taylor Wimpey’s Marske Sands development.

Each pupil designed a card for the new residents, with a panel of judges deciding the winner. The winning entry was designed by Hamish, who received a £50 voucher, with Annabelle finishing second, and Jessie’s entry taking third place.

Elizabeth Vickers, Year 5 Teacher at St Bede’s Catholic Primary School, said: “Our pupils really enjoyed taking part in this competition and it was great to see so many of them get involved. Congratulations to Hamish for winning, and thank you to Taylor Wimpey for letting our pupils take part.”

