Pupils help to welcome new residents to Marske-by-the-Sea
Each pupil designed a card for the new residents, with a panel of judges deciding the winner. The winning entry was designed by Hamish, who received a £50 voucher, with Annabelle finishing second, and Jessie’s entry taking third place.
Elizabeth Vickers, Year 5 Teacher at St Bede’s Catholic Primary School, said: “Our pupils really enjoyed taking part in this competition and it was great to see so many of them get involved. Congratulations to Hamish for winning, and thank you to Taylor Wimpey for letting our pupils take part.”
Nicki Hope, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire, said: “We were really impressed with the quality of the entries into this competition. We had to think long and hard before deciding on the top three entries. Well done to everyone that took part. We know our residents are going to love Hamish’s winning design.”