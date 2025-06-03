Purple Pete returns to his origin city

It was during the final mile in the Great North Run in 2016, I heard spectators shouting out, Go on Pete! I couldn't be certain whether they were encouraging me or another Pete. I thought to myself, I need a tag so I know who they're referring to. Immediately it hit me! I'm wearing purple, my name is Pete! And that's where the name began.

Years later, I began raising money for the Veterans Charity, helping military personnel in need of immediate help. As the years progressed, I slowly transformed into a purple wearing runner from head to foot including wig and tutu.

Purple Pete is now recognised up and down the country from participating in the Loch Ness Marathon to the Great South Run in Portsmouth.

This June I've already taken part in the Grimsby 10k, next Sunday I'm in the starting line of the Hull 10k followed a week later with the Leeds 10k.

At the end of the month, Purple Pete is in London participating in the 13 Bridges Challenge raising funds for another military charity, SSAFA. As an ex British Army Veteran, I'm always proud to help fellow armed forces personnel in desperate need.

3 . Contributed Purple Pete in the Leeds Half Marathon 2024. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales