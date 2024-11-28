Quorn store to open in Harrogate

Loved by interior designers, renovators, celebrities and self-builders, Quorn Stone, The UK's leading specialist in natural stone and porcelain tiles, is opening its most Northern Showroom in Harrogate on 4 January 2025.

Set across two floors, the store will feature over 180 large floor and wall displays of Quorn Stone’s extensive range of natural stone and porcelain tiles, with something to suit every project and budget - from rustic kitchen flooring and decorative bathroom tiles to marble effect and country garden outdoor tiles.

All floor and wall displays will be grouted to help customers envisage the look of the final product.

To compliment, Quorn Stone Harrogate will also have an expansive decorative collection displayed on a bespoke shelving unit to inspire customers with pairings and combinations.

Interior artists impression

The showroom will offer a warm welcome to customers, with seating, hot drinks, and biscuits, as well as hand samples to take away. Customers can also book consultations with the experienced team - helping to create project mood boards with tile combinations. As well as being able to access Quorn Stone’s entire online range spanning a huge 400+ products.

Founded by Ramon Fernandez in 1995 by importing artisan hand-painted terracotta tiles from Manises, Spain, the family-run Quorn Stone brand focuses purely on the highest-quality natural stone and porcelain materials to enhance client’s homes.

The new showroom at 14 Montpellier Street, in the former LEAR Health & Wellness store, will reflect this passion, offering premium, timeless tiles to grace homes, from rustic kitchen flooring to modern bathrooms, grand entrances and country gardens.

The shop will create five new jobs, including hand-selected tile experts trained to help customers navigate the perfect balance for their interior design. This exclusive service provides customers with personalised assistance for their renovation projects.

Artists Impression Harrogate

Customers can bring in their floor plans, pictures of cabinet finishes, paint colours, and cabinet hardware they plan to use. The tile experts will suggest the best tile matches to complement their design.

Customers can book a free design consultation and take away a selection of tile samples to experience the tile's texture, tones, and character in comfort at home.

The new showroom’s extensive collection will include limestone, marble, and porcelain ranges and smaller-format tiles such as metros and patterned ceramics.

Brother and sister, Joshua Fernández and Isabel Fernández run the second-generation family-owned firm. Isabel said: “With six inspirational showrooms across the UK, Harrogate was top our list for our first northern store. We are perfectly nestled within the town’s ‘interiors’ hub in the Montpellier Quarter. The showroom has been designed to ensure there is plenty of light, expansive, inspirational displays and oozing with quintessential character and charm, that is synonymous with Harrogate.

“We are really excited about the opening and to bring the Quorn Stone experience to what is our favourite Yorkshire town,” added Isabel.

The showroom will be open Monday-Friday, 9am to 5pm and Saturdays 9:30am to 5pm.

To see the entire range, visit: www.mystonefloor.com