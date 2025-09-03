Radiographers reunite after training together at Leeds General Infirmary 50 years ago

Eleven of the 15, who in October 1975 started studying in what was then the School of Radiography in Brotherton Wing, gathered together to share their memories and catch up on the intervening decades.

Many remained in the profession for their entire working lives and were keen to encourage others to consider radiography as a career.

Seven of the trainees were lucky enough to be employed at LGI straight after qualifying. Fiona Ware enjoyed a 43-year career at St James’s University Hospital working in Nuclear Medicine.

“We had a good basic training that gave us a solid foundation,” she said, adding that the LGI workplace was very different in the 1970s.

“It was very regimented – we all had different coloured epaulettes depending on our rank.

“We girls all wore uniform dresses. In the summer you had to keep your tights on whatever the weather, until the management took theirs off - once they’d been on holiday and got a tan.”

Sandra Laing worked in Harrogate after qualifying, eventually settling in her native Norfolk. She said: “I would recommend it as a career, it’s a really interesting job. There’s a lot of art to it as well as science. You want to get the perfect picture for your patient – without the right picture the radiologist can’t make the diagnosis.”

Carol Richardson, June Harding and Michelle Crowe all went on to qualify as sonographers. Carol, who worked in hospitals in Brighton and Eastbourne, said: “The training is so good for a young person, you have to learn how to deal with patients and it gives you a good grounding for your future. I loved ultrasound, and my youngest daughter also went into radiography, so I must have set a good example.”

Clare Bridge, the current Radiology Head of Profession at Leeds Teaching Hospitals, said: “I would certainly recommend a role in radiography as a career. Alongside the skills it provides you with, it’s a career that makes a huge difference to so many lives – as most patients will have imaging done at some point in their pathway.

“As these ladies show, it also creates long term friendship, and it is fantastic to see them revisiting where it all began. Technology may have moved on, but it’s a great role and I’d encourage anyone thinking of this route to go for it.”

The group was taught by the inspirational school principal Brian H Bentley, who received a number of professional honours, and served as President of the Society and College of Radiographers.

One of the group brought along a bag of Mintoes, as Mr Bentley was renowned for handing out the sweets as a reward for correct answers.

Memories were also shared of the precarious spiral staircase which led to their changing rooms, tales of goldfish being smuggled into the building to live in a tank behind a statue, and the infamous “Cockroach Corridor” which led down to the staff canteen in the basement of Brotherton Wing.

“A wonderful day was enjoyed by the whole group,” said Fiona. “To be able to catch up with everyone’s life and work stories, remembering absent friends, and reflecting on their many and varied work experiences over the years was a pleasure.”

The reunion was the brainchild of Steve Milner, who was unfortunately unable to attend on the day and sadly passed away shortly after the reunion. He moved into the teaching side of the profession early in his career, ultimately becoming Head of Radiography and Associate Dean for Learning and Teaching at the University of Bradford, and was awarded a Fellowship of the College of Radiographers.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals currently has a number of vacancies for positions in Radiology. If you are interested, please check these out on NHS Jobs, or get in touch for a conversation and visit and find out more – email [email protected]

Other members of the group included Pat Hunter, who after a brief stint at Airedale Hospital, enjoyed a long career at LGI, mostly in Cardiovascular angiography. Sue Barker became a Radiography Team Leader, Andrea Smith worked in Bone Densitometry and Janferie Herriot in X-ray.

Pauline Lund and Sylvia Shepley chose alternative career paths, in care support for SEND adults, and social work respectively. Stuart Polglaze, one of the two men in the group, worked in the Middle East including a stint on Capitol Radio FM in Abu Dhabi, and finally settled in Florida where he stills works in MRI.

