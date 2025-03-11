RAF Reserves issue call for new ‘Top Guns’

Royal Air Force Reserves is launching a new campaign to attract people from Leeds and Bradford to join its ranks and find their force.

The proximity of the cities to RAF Leeming, a major centre of activity in the north, means there are a variety of opportunities for personnel at two Reserve Squadrons, 609 and 607, both of which operate from the Yorkshire station.

These squadrons are looking to attract recruits from West Yorkshire, looking for part-time commitment and full-time adventure, into chefs and drivers’ roles, as well as mechanical and electrical engineering positions.

The campaign is also looking to attract logistics personnel and RAF Reserve Regiment gunners, who are trained as specialists in combat tactics, weaponry, fieldcraft and force protection.

Kicking off the recruitment campaign for Leeds and Bradford, pictured left to right, Wing Commander Buckingham and Sergeant Ward of the Northern Reserve Supporting Wing, with Lance Corporal Vinand, Corporal Lee and AS1 Kalkhoran, of the RAF Reserves.

Many of the roles offer training, so industry specific experience is not always needed.

Wing Commander Buckingham, Officer Commanding at Northern Reserve Support Wing, said: “Across the UK, people have been watching the RAF on front-line operations around the world with series two of ‘Top Guns: Inside the RAF’ returning to Channel 4.

“The series reinforces the critical role the RAF plays in the defence of our Nation, and our Reserves are absolutely key in supporting that across a variety of roles.

“RAF Reserves are part-time service personnel working alongside and trained to the same standard as full-time colleagues in the force.

“They balance their career and personal life with the adventure of military service, supporting the RAF’s mission to protect the Nation’s skies and space, and aid crucial national security efforts.”

The campaign will be visible across West Yorkshire in the weeks ahead, including messaging on 20 buses operating across the region.

Events are also taking place this month at the Armed Forces Careers Office in Bond Street, Leeds, on March 15, from 10am to 3pm, and at Broadway Centre, Bradford on March 22.

These will give people the opportunity to speak to RAF Reserve personnel to discuss the roles available and find out about the range of additional benefits including world-leading training and personal development, competitive pay, non-contributory pension and a tax-free bounty.

Helping launch the campaign is Lance Corporal Vinand, an RAF Reserve in the RAF Regiment with 609 Squadron, which is known as the ‘White Rose Squadron.’

Lance Corporal Vinand, who lives in Leeds, said: “As an RAF Reserve I’ve had great opportunities. I’d really recommend people to find out more.”

Wing Commander Buckingham added: “RAF Reserves are offered a world of opportunities, which enrich their everyday life.

“They are part of a motivated team, which make a difference and to step in and step up to deliver unrivalled support alongside fellow Reserve and Regular colleagues.”