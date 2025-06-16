Rapid Relief Team supports ANDYSMANCLUB’s Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge with over 600 Meals

Volunteers from the Rapid Relief Team (RRT) supported hundreds of walkers taking part in the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge organised by men’s mental health charity ANDYSMANCLUB to raise awareness and break the stigma surrounding male mental health.

21 volunteers from the RRT braved the stormy weather conditions and set up tent under the iconic Ribblehead Viaduct on the historic Settle-Carlisle railway line. Over the course of the day, RRT volunteers served more than 640 freshly prepared burger meals, 300 barista-style coffees, and over 200 hot chocolates and teas to participants taking on the challenge of climbing Whernside, Ingleborough and Pen-y-ghent.

The hot food and refreshments provided a much-needed boost, helping to lift morale and keep spirits high in the face of the rainy weather, and created an atmosphere of camaraderie and support amongst participants.

The RRT, which is formed of volunteers from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, is dedicated to putting compassion into action and has an established history of partnering with mental health charities, providing catering at events that encourage individuals to speak up, seek help, and connect with others.

Bruce Dickson, RRT Local Team Leader, said: “We were honoured to support ANDYSMANCLUB’s Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge and help break the stigma around men’s mental health. Our volunteers were delighted to provide over 600 hot meals and refreshments to those who took part in this impressive challenge and persevered through the rainy weather.

“As volunteers from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, our faith inspires us to put compassion into action and support those in need, and events like this are a fantastic way to bring people together and remind us that help is available and that no one needs to struggle alone.”