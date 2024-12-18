Ravenfield Primary pupils don antlers for festive fundraiser

More than 180 pupils and teachers from Ravenfield Primary Academy, part of Maltby Learning Trust, are set to don their antlers and lace up their trainers for a festive Reindeer Run in aid of Rotherham Hospice.

The Trust is holding the event on Friday 20 December at Ravenfield Primary Academy, from 1:45pm.

The run, which will be led by Santa around the school playground, is open to all children and staff in the school, from foundation stage one through to year six.

Money raised from the event will be donated to Rotherham Hospice, as part of the charity’s Reindeer Run campaign.

The appeal invites all schools and nurseries across Rotherham to hold their own sponsored walk or run, with every participant receiving a pair of reindeer antlers to wear and a certificate upon completion.

Leanne Jepson, principal at Ravenfield Primary, said: “We’re so excited to be holding a Reindeer Run to mark the end of term, the start of the Christmas season and, importantly, raise funds for Rotherham Hospice.

“The Hospice provides such a vital service for families across the area and, especially at this time of year, it’s important to give something back and support such an important cause.”

Rotherham Hospice offers compassionate end-of-life care and support and has just half of its £6million annual costs covered by the government, relying on community fundraising to bridge the £3million gap.

Jake Ahmad, community fundraising officer at Rotherham Hospice, said: “From all the staff, patients, and their families here at Rotherham Hospice, I’d like to say a huge thank you to Ravenfield Primary School for getting involved with this year’s Reindeer Run!

“Our ability to care for those who need support is only possible through the amazing support of our community. The funds they raise will make a vital difference to help us to continue providing compassionate care and support to patients and their families across Rotherham.

Thank you for being part of our mission to help our patients live life’s wishes.”