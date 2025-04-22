Rawcliffe care home hosts informative talk with RAF Museum

Residents and staff at Mulberry Court in Rawcliffe, York welcomed local volunteer, Tony Kisby from RAF Museum Snaith to host an informative talk on the RAFs involvement in the Falkland conflict.

RAF Snaith Museum is located at the former WAAF Site Number 1 in Pollington. It has been created by a group of volunteers as a place to remember and celebrate the lives of the men and women of 150 Squadron, 51 Squadron and the Women’s Land Army, who all served there between 1941 and 1949.

Residents and their guests were honoured to welcome volunteer, Tony to the home to host his talk, before opening the floor to a Q&A session.

Resident Ambassador, Roy especially enjoyed the afternoon and the chance to speak to Tony.

General Manager at Mulberry Court, Rachael Moss said: “It was lovely to have Tony here for the day. The residents were delighted that he was able to visit us and join in on the day. We all had a wonderful day and we look forward to welcoming Tony back in June for an anniversary of VE and DD day themed talk.