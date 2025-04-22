Rawcliffe care home hosts informative talk with RAF Museum
RAF Snaith Museum is located at the former WAAF Site Number 1 in Pollington. It has been created by a group of volunteers as a place to remember and celebrate the lives of the men and women of 150 Squadron, 51 Squadron and the Women’s Land Army, who all served there between 1941 and 1949.
Residents and their guests were honoured to welcome volunteer, Tony to the home to host his talk, before opening the floor to a Q&A session.
Resident Ambassador, Roy especially enjoyed the afternoon and the chance to speak to Tony.
General Manager at Mulberry Court, Rachael Moss said: “It was lovely to have Tony here for the day. The residents were delighted that he was able to visit us and join in on the day. We all had a wonderful day and we look forward to welcoming Tony back in June for an anniversary of VE and DD day themed talk.
Mulberry Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Mulberry Court provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 61 residents from respite care to long term stays.