Rawdon Community create Easter memories at Weavers Court Care Home

Weavers Court care home in Rawdon brought residents, families and members of the local community together over Bank Holiday weekend during their Easter Open Day, which proved to be a resounding success.

The event was officially opened by esteemed local figure, The Otley Bell Man, Mr. Terry Ford, marking the occasion with a traditional ceremony.

Guests enjoyed a variety of activities throughout the day, including an Easter Egg Hunt, interactive games, arts and crafts sessions, and a tombola, before indulging in a delicious barbeque lunch.

A particularly memorable moment came with the appearance of the Easter Bunny, who brought smiles to faces young and old by giving out chocolate eggs.

The Otley Bell Man with a resident from Weavers Court

84-year-old Weavers Court resident, Marjorie Gribbins, said: "I had a great day, the atmosphere was amazing, and it was lovely to see so many children enjoying the Easter egg hunt."

The day concluded with live musical entertainment from the talented Rochelle Ayris, whose performance of popular classics provided an uplifting finale to the event.

Sarah Kunica, the General Manager at Weavers Court, added: "It was wonderful to see our residents enjoying the company of their families and the local community in such a festive atmosphere.

"Events like these are so important in bringing people together and creating memories for everyone here at Weavers Court. I’m incredibly thankful to everyone who joined us in making the day so special."

To find out about the next community event at Weavers Court, call 01134 653 000, email [email protected] or visit the website.