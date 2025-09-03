Real stories, real journeys: Customers take the spotlight in new Hull Trains marketing campaign

As part of celebrations for its 25th anniversary, the popular open access rail operator Hull Trains has launched a new video series starring a range of its customers.

The series features customers sharing their personal stories about travelling with the operator, which proudly links Hull with destinations including Doncaster, Selby, Grantham, and London King’s Cross.

The new campaign is centred upon celebrating the people who support Hull Trains every day, in the communities that the dedicated team has been a key part of for the past 25 years. Hull Trains is also a keen supporter of good causes in the communities it serves, recently announcing P.A.U.L For Brain Recovery, a charity that supports people across the Humber region, as its new official charity partner for 2025. Customers can choose to donate any Delay Repay claims directly to the charity.

Produced by renowned marketing agency CWA, a long-standing partner of Hull Trains, the series features 13 customers and even two adorable dogs. The videos will be shared on social media, as well as at a number of locations across the country. CWA and Hull Trains have previously won prestigious Communicate Lens Awards for their collaboration on video projects together.

Rebecca Dennison is one of those featured in the campaign

Louise Mendham, Service Delivery Director at Hull Trains, says she’s delighted that the new campaign is centred around real customer stories: “It’s been a real honour to serve the communities on our route for the past 25 years. We welcome people from all walks of life every single day, whether that’s commuters heading to London, families enjoying a day out at one of the many attractions on our route, or even Coldplay fans travelling to Hull to watch the band perform live.

“The stories shared in these videos really show the value of our service and are a testament to the hard work of our dedicated Hull Trains team on every single journey.”

Rebecca Dennison is one of those featured in the campaign. In her video, she speaks about the kindness she was shown by a member of the Hull Trains team during a time of need: “I was very stressed on the day I was travelling, but the conductor took such good care of me. She went above and beyond what she needed to do and epitomised what the company is all about, checking on me throughout my journey.

“It was lovely to be able to tell my story as part of this new series. Thank you to Hull Trains and here’s to another 25 years!”

Two adorable dogs make an appearance in the videos