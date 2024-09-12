Real-time fall detection platform launched in West Yorkshire

Care 24-7, a leading provider of home care services in the UK, today announced the launch of its partnership with ISAAC Care, an innovative remote patient monitoring (RPM) platform. ISAAC Care empowers individuals to live safely and independently at home by providing real-time fall detection through the ISAAC Care SMART Fall Alarm. This cutting-edge technology enables Care 24-7 to deliver proactive, personalised care, ensuring their clients well-being and peace of mind.

"We are thrilled to introduce ISAAC Care to our clients across West Yorkshire and Teeside," said Karen Thornton, Director at Care 24-7. "This revolutionary technology aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing compassionate, high-quality care that promotes independence and enhances the lives of those we serve. ISAAC Care allows us to extend our care beyond traditional boundaries, ensuring our clients receive the support they need, whenever and wherever they need it."

Denis Weir, Senior Manager ISAAC Care added, “We are thrilled to launch our partnership with Care 24-7 in the UK. Care 24-7 has a proven track record of providing the highest-quality care to people in their own homes, and we are confident that our partnership will help to provide an always on, technology enhanced level of wrap around care."

Key benefits of ISAAC Care for Care 24-7 clients include:

ISAAC empowers individuals to maintain their independence and remain in the comfort of their own homes for longer. Peace of Mind for Families: Family members can rest assured knowing their loved ones are safe and well-cared for, even when they can't be there in person.