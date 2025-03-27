Recovering at home - how the Virtual Ward is transforming care at local hospitals

Launched in early 2023, the Virtual Ward is helping more people recover from illness in the comfort of their own homes—while keeping hospital beds free for those who need them most.

This joint initiative between Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) and Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), allows eligible patients to safely receive hospital-level care at home, supported by daily check-ins and regular visits from nursing teams.

Paul Walker, 81, was admitted to Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI) via his GP in July last year with a severe aortic infection. After undergoing triple bypass surgery at a different hospital in November, Paul stayed in DRI for 10 days before being transferred to the Virtual Ward for further recovery.

Over the course of six weeks, nurses visited Paul every other day, checking his observations (blood pressure, temperature, heart rate and so on) and monitoring his recovery.

“That was the second time I was admitted to the Virtual Ward; I was also admitted in July when it all started.

“I stayed on the Virtual Ward then for two months. They took my observations then gave me my infusion.”

Paul also mentioned that he felt he had recovered quicker than if he were to have been in hospital, as he had better quality of sleep at home.

This sentiment is echoed by another patient who experienced the Virtual Ward; 64-year-old Dawn Galvin, who was admitted to DRI last April for cellulitis. After a few days in the hospital, she was transferred to the Virtual Ward for nearly two weeks.

“I had to have IV antibiotics, observations and my dressings changed. At first, the nurses came every day; this reduced to every other day as my condition improved.

“When I was discharged, they said I could ring back any time if I experienced any further issues. I think that being treated at home helped my recovery. When you’re in hospital you’re surrounded by other sick people and the beeping from equipment – you can’t get a good night’s sleep.

“It also took the pressure off my family when it came to visiting. They didn’t have to worry about visiting times or parking, as they could pop to see me at home.’

Mandy Tyrrell, Virtual Ward Manager at DBTH, said: “Working in healthcare, you must be forward-thinking; this is a holistic approach to care.

Being treated at home can reduce the risks of muscle deconditioning & hospital-acquired infections. With RDaSH, we have successfully cared for over 2,000 patients across 12 specialties so far, with more specialties in the pipeline.

Treatment via the Virtual Ward also leads to less disruption in family life and retention of independence; you’re cared for in the comfort of your own home without the restrictions of being treated in hospital.”