Recruiting new artist trainees for paid Expanding Horizons Programme: Apply Now with darts!

An exciting opportunity has arisen to become part of darts’ new team of Expanding Horizons artist trainees. This a paid opportunity to train in participatory arts at an award-winning charity.

darts has been building and developing strong relationships with artists since being formed in 1990. Through collaborative working, innovative programmes, new opportunities, training and mentoring, they are committed to supporting artists in participatory practice, improving our local and national workforce.

Funded by the Foyle Foundation, Expanding Horizons Traineeships offer an incredible opportunity for early career and emerging artists to learn, practise and develop alongside highly experienced artists.

darts' Creative Sounds in Edlington with artist Natasha Poland

Artists of any age are encouraged to apply, as long as you are early on in your journey as a participatory arts practitioner. You may be a recent creative graduate, or an experienced artist who has never delivered workshops with others. You may be a singer who wants to develop their expertise in leading a community choir, or a musician who wants to understand how to use their artform with adults with lived experience of mental ill health.

Trainees will be connected to one of darts’ creative programmes and will observe Lead and Support Artists, co-plan, co-deliver and develop their skills. There will be opportunities to talk to experienced artists about their approach. As the programme progresses, trainees will be supported to design and deliver short activities within sessions, then full sessions with participants.

This is a unique and amazing opportunity to be paid while you develop your skills, expertise and networks.

The traineeship will last three months (Jan – March 2025 OR April – June 2025) at two days per week, including Monday mornings. The pay will be £75 per day with maximum hours being 8 hours of work per day. This position is for emerging and early career artists of any age who wish to develop a career in participatory arts, and specifically for musicians: singers, songwriters, choir leaders, digital musicians, instrumentalists etc.

All information can be downloaded in the Recruitment pack on the darts website www.wearedarts.or.uk. To apply, please read the pack and provide a CV and covering letter evidencing the skills and experience you have and complete the Equal Opportunities form.

Deadline: 9am on Monday 18th November 2024