Red carpet welcome for guests celebrating local legend on ‘Bee Lady Day’

The award-winning open access operator Hull Trains is supporting the first annual ‘Bee Lady Day’ (13th May), a celebration of the life of well-known Hull fundraiser Jean Bishop, who raised more than £125,000 dressed as a bee, for the charity Age UK in East Yorkshire.

The Hull Trains team welcomed onboard several winners of the new ‘Jean Bishop Legacy Award’ – an initiative designed to celebrate older individuals who have made a difference to the lives of people across the region.

The VIP guests boarded ‘Coach Bee’ at Hull Station, travelling to Doncaster to enjoy a tasty bee-themed afternoon tea and several activities, before returning home.

Award-winners of the first Jean Bishop Legacy Award included 79-year-old Margaret Hannan, a keen fundraiser for good causes. 82-year-old Jean Walker was also recognised. After 56 years’ service as a nurse and sky diving for charity in her 70’s, she also runs mental health support activities – an issue often not talked about by older people.

Special guests travelled to Doncaster for a special bee themed afternoon two on the first annual Bee Lady Day

Hull Trains named one of its state-of-the-art trains after Jean Bishop in 2022, after her name won a public vote by more than 80 per cent to decide what it should be called. She passed away the year before, aged 99, after more than 30 years rattling her tin and urging people to donate to Age UK.

Louise Mendham, Service Delivery Director at Hull Trains, said: “We’re delighted to be involved in Bee Lady Day - a fitting tribute to a true Hull legend. Jean was an example of the strong community spirit in our area and we were delighted to welcome the award winners and volunteers onboard to raise plenty of money for a cause that was close to her heart – Age UK Hull and East Yorkshire.”

Andy Haynes, Age UK HEY CEO, said: “Many people have a special memory of Jean, and this is a great way to remember her, celebrate her legacy and raise funds for Age UK HEY just as she used to do. We are aiming to establish this day as an important calendar date for many years to come.”

With this week also marking Mental Health Awareness Week, the special guests were also treated to complimentary mindful Cuppa Kindness tea boxes from the Hull based small business.

Hull Trains named one of its state-of-the-art trains after Jean Bishop in 2022

Cuppa Kindness Founder Kitty Hargreaves, said: "It's brilliant to be a part of the Hull Trains celebration of the first ever Bee Lady Day. As a Hull based business, Cuppa Kindness is honoured to be a part of remembering Jean Bishop and celebrating her extraordinary legacy. I hope the deserving guests enjoyed their special teas!"

The guests departed Hull at 10:34 for Doncaster. Events are taking place across the city for what is hoped will be the first of many Bee Lady days helping raise funds for Age UK and celebrating Jean Bishop’s proud legacy supporting the charity.

Hull Trains is a proud supporter of good causes in East Yorkshire, recently also teaming up with Rugby League clubs Hull FC and Hull KR to give a group of schoolchildren a once-in-a-lifetime trip with their rugby heroes. The operator was also last week shortlisted for the Environmental, Social and Governance Award at the RISE Awards.

Excited guests ready to join ‘Coach Bee’ with Hull Trains

The Hull Trains team welcomed onboard several winners of the new ‘Jean Bishop Legacy Award’

