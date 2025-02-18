Redrow's most luxurious homes set to hit the Harrogate market

Homebuyers looking for larger properties with a touch of luxury are being urged not to miss out on Redrow’s ‘Lifestyle’ homes in Harrogate.

Kingsley Manor, located off Kingsley Road, features some of Redrow’s most luxurious house styles including the Stratford Lifestyle, Leamington Lifestyle and Oxford Lifestyle.

Built on the footprint of what would normally be a four-bedroom detached property, instead, the Lifestyle properties were originally created with downsizers in mind, or people who wanted fewer bedrooms but did not want to sacrifice space or style.

However, these properties are now appealing to families who want larger bedrooms with separate bathrooms, potentially with multiple generations living under one roof, and couples hosting visitors.

A representative image of the Stratford kitchen.

The Leamington Lifestyle has an open plan kitchen/dining/family room stretching across the back of the property. The ground floor is completed with a separate lounge, utility and cloakroom.

The first floor has three double bedrooms, each with its own en-suite, while the main bedroom boasts a walk-in wardrobe/dressing room and en-suite. Current prices start from £578,000.

The Stratford Lifestyle, currently priced from £503,000, has an open plan kitchen / dining / family room, a separate lounge and cloakroom. Upstairs there are three double bedrooms, each with their own en-suite.

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “Kingsley Manor is proving to be a very popular choice with buyers looking for a better way to live in Harrogate.

A representative image of The Leamington Lifestyle lounge.

“These properties appeal to buyers who want that extra space, whether it be providing the privacy for an older teenager with their own bathroom, or being able to offer a self-contained, private area, for an overnight guest.

“We have a number of incentives for potential buyers too, including deposit contributions and Help to Sell.”

Kingsley Manor will be eventually include a swathe of green space and two play areas, along with cycle and footpaths linking to neighbouring developments, local facilities and into the town centre.