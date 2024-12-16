Reindeer bring Christmas magic to Huddersfield care home

Christmas came early for residents of a Huddersfield care home when reindeer made a surprise visit – leaving everyone feeling festive and full of cheer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two-year-old female reindeer Usko and Midnight arrived at Thornhill Care Home, in Edgerton, as a surprise gift for 92-year-old resident Jean Leach.

Her daughter, Jacqueline, who lives overseas, helped organise the memorable visit with the help of the care home’s staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They worked to keep the day a secret, surprising Jean and fellow residents, as well as the children of Portland Nursery, who were also invited to meet the reindeer.

Children from Portland Nursery at Thornhill Care Home during a visit from Festive Reindeer Moments.

Jean said: “It was wonderful feeding the reindeer lichen and seeing the children’s faces light up. I was blown away.”

Jacqueline, who couldn’t attend in person, said: “Mum has always been interested in wildlife and is an avid viewer of David Attenborough programmes and Country File. I wanted to give her an experience she wouldn’t forget and a reindeer felt like the perfect Christmas gift.”

Usko and Midnight were provided by Festive Reindeer Moments, a North Yorkshire group that specialises in bringing holiday magic to communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Jacqueline spoke to the care home staff about the gift idea, home manager Sarah Kunica and activities coordinator Ilona Ruttle made the necessary arrangements, finding the perfect place to set up the reindeer enclosure.

92-year-old Thornhill Care Home resident Jean Leach meets a reindeer.

Ilona also suggested inviting Portland Nursery, which is just a five-minute walk from the care home, so the children could join in the festive cheer.

For residents who couldn’t go outside, they had a chance to watch from a first-floor viewing area, while the nursery children could stroke and feed the animals.

Jacqueline added: “It was lovely the children from the local nursery, who come often to the home, were invited. Mum had some quality time with the reindeer before everyone else was able to come and see them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The weather was great, and everyone was so surprised. Sarah contacted me via WhatsApp video while mum was having her private time with the reindeer, so I was able to see her so happy and enjoying it. It was a great way to thank all the staff who look after mum so well.”

For Thornhill Care Home, the event follows a similarly joyful experience gift earlier this year, when Jacqueline arranged for an ice cream van to visit for Jean’s birthday.