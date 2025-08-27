Residents at Burnholme Care Home celebrate success in North Yorkshire and York Care Home Olympics

Residents and colleagues at HC-One’s Mossdale Residence care home in Burnholme, York, proudly took part in this year’s North Yorkshire and York Care Home Providers Olympics, an annual event that runs throughout July and August, bringing together care homes across the region in the spirit of fun, friendly competition, and community.

Over the summer months, Mossdale residents competed in a variety of games and activities, including Bean Bag Toss, Basketball, Ping Pong, Balloon Volleyball, Ring Toss, and many more. Scores were recorded and submitted to the Olympics team to contribute towards the regional leaderboard, which will soon reveal the area’s top performers.

To mark the conclusion of this year’s games, Mossdale Residence hosted a vibrant Closing Ceremony. The event brought together residents, colleagues, families, and friends for an afternoon of celebration. Winners were presented with medals and prizes, and everyone enjoyed live singing entertainment, along with refreshments and snacks.

Wellbeing Coordinators at HC-One’s Mossdale Residence Care Home, Pauline Hagen and Julie Infield praised all those who took part, saying:

Resident at HC-One’s Mossdale Residence Care Home taking part in bean bag throwing

“It was fantastic to see so many residents get involved in the Olympics this year. Everyone gave it their all and had such fun along the way. The Closing Ceremony was a wonderful way to celebrate their efforts; we are so proud of the Mossdale Residence team.”

The Mossdale community now eagerly awaits the final leaderboard results, but the spirit of achievement and togetherness has already made this year’s Olympics a true success.

This summer, Mossdale Residence Care Home is offering a special promotion for new residents. Those who move in before 31st August 2025 will receive £1,000 off their first month’s fees, making it the perfect time to experience life in a kind and caring care home community.