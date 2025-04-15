Residents at East Yorkshire care home visited by orphan lamb

Stamford Bridge Beaumont care home, in East Yorkshire was full of animal mischief when Ferdinand the orphan lamb came to visit the home.

A member of the homes care team, Grace who looks after Ferdinand kindly brought him into the home to make new friends and spread his cuteness around. Residents at Stamford Bridge Beaumont were pleasantly surprised to see their new furry friend roaming around (with his nappy on just in case)

General Manager Emma Smith said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their surprise visitor today. We knew that having Ferdinand here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus. We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”

Resident Joyce was so excited by meeting Ferdinand that she just had to give him a kiss and cuddle.

