Residents at local care home are visited by lambs

By Samantha Roe
Contributor
Published 19th May 2025, 19:46 BST
Updated 20th May 2025, 09:40 BST
The Dales Care Home, in Skipton, was full of animal mischief when a group of Lambs came to visit the home. Residents at The Dales Care Home were pleasantly surprised to see their new furry friend roaming around their garden as Tiny Tina paid a visit.

General Manager Roisin Doyle said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors. We knew that having Tiny Tina here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus. We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”

The Dales care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. The Dales Care Home provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 52 residents from respite care to long term stays.

For more information, please contact Roisin Doyle, General Manager at The Dales Care Home on 01756 710291or [email protected]

