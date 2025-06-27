Residents enjoy soaring day out at Sherburn Aero Club

Residents from Highfield Care Home recently enjoyed a delightful outing to Sherburn in Elmet Aero Club, where they took in the sights and sounds of light aircraft while relaxing over coffee and cake at the popular Digby’s Café.

The visit was part of Highfield Care Home’s ongoing commitment to providing enriching experiences for its residents. With panoramic views of the runway, the group spent a relaxing morning watching planes take off and land, sparking memories and conversations among aviation enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

The trip was made possible thanks to the care home’s dedicated minibus, which is used to take residents on regular weekly outings. These excursions aim to promote well-being, connection, and engagement with the wider community.

General Manager of Highfield Care Home, Luke Owens, said “We’re passionate about enriching the lives of our residents and making sure they continue to experience new and enjoyable activities. Outings like this are a fantastic opportunity for social connection and our minibus gives us the flexibility to get out every week and explore somewhere different.”

Residents from Highfield Enjoying the view

The visit to Sherburn Aero Club is just one of many planned adventures on the Highfield calendar, with future trips aiming to provide both stimulation and relaxation for residents in equal measure.