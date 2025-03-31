Residents from Malton care home pay visit to the zoo
Residents were able to spend the day at the zoo, and enjoyed a packed lunch and snacks provided by the home’s hospitality team, and singing songs on the way home on the home’s minibus.
Sarah Jackson General Manager of Rivermead Care Home said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their day out at the zoo. Trips out in the homes mini bus are a regular event for the residents, and we always ask for ideas on where they would best like to go. The day was a lot of fun, residents were able to see the animals up close, and although we didn’t have the best weather, we all enjoyed the outing!”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Rivermead Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Rivermead Care Home provides residential care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.