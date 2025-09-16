Residents of Hambleton Grange Care Home to host a “Whodunnit” Murder Mystery inspired by The Thursday Murder Club

HC-One’s Hambleton Grange Care Home in Thirsk, North Yorkshire, will soon be brimming with intrigue, clues, and classic detective charm, as residents and colleagues come together to host their very own Murder Mystery Day on Thursday, November 20, from 2pm – 4pm.

The idea was sparked by Hambleton Grange’s popular Book Club, which has just begun reading Richard Osman’s best-selling novel The Thursday Murder Club. To bring the book’s spirit of mystery and investigation to life, the home’s wellbeing team decided to turn the story into an interactive event for everyone to enjoy.

The home will be screening the recently released film of the Thursday Murder Club in the morning in their cinema room to get residents in the mood for the afternoon's excitement.

Throughout the day, residents, families, visitors, and team members will become detectives for the day, working together to piece together clues, interrogate suspects, and solve the big question: “whodunnit?”

Resident at HC-One’s Hambleton Grange Care Home with The Thursday Murder Club novel

To heighten the fun, guests are invited to arrive dressed as their favourite detective – whether it be Sherlock Holmes with his iconic deerstalker hat, Agatha Christie’s beloved Miss Marple, the meticulous Hercule Poirot, or even modern-day television sleuths. The costumes are expected to add plenty of colour, laughter, and friendly competition to the day’s mystery.

The event has been designed to be more than just entertainment – it provides residents with a stimulating and engaging way to use problem-solving skills, share laughter with friends and family, and create new memories together.

This special themed day is part of Hambleton Grange’s ongoing commitment to creating vibrant, engaging activities that enrich the lives of residents and strengthen bonds with families and the wider community.

Over the summer months, Hambleton Grange has hosted a range of engaging activities for residents, celebrating the season with outdoor events, garden parties, and social gatherings. As autumn approaches, the home is preparing for colder weather and upcoming key events, including the Harvest Festival, ensuring residents continue to enjoy a vibrant, seasonal calendar of activities.