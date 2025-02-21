Residents of local care home are visited by alpacas

Mulberry Court care home, in Rawcliffe York was full of animal mischief when a group of alpacas came to visit the home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents at Mulberry Court were pleasantly surprised to see their new furry friends roaming around their home as Butterwick Animal Retreat paid a visit.

General Manager Rachael Moss said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors today. We knew that having the farm here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”

BHC

Resident Bridget was very excited by the Butterwick Alpaca Retreat’s animals: “As a child I used to love all the animals on the nearby farm. Today was very enjoyable and it was wonderful that the animals were free to roam amongst us.”