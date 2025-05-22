Residents of Primrose House join community fitness event at Haltemprice Leisure Centre

Residents of Primrose House care home in Brough recently participated in a community fitness event hosted at Haltemprice Leisure Centre, taking part in a variety of engaging activities designed to promote physical wellbeing among older adults.

Organised in collaboration with a Parkinson’s-led activity group, the event featured a circuit of accessible activities including archery, curling, table tennis, and volleyball.

Eric Fawcett (90), a resident of Primrose House, demonstrated exceptional focus and ability during the archery session, while fellow resident Michael Gough (65) impressed with his table tennis skills — a pastime he has long enjoyed.

“I used to attend this group before moving to Primrose House,” Michael shared. “It’s a Parkinson’s-led activity group, and I go not only to stay active and fit but also to socialise. It means a lot that I’m still able to take part in events like this and reconnect with familiar faces.”

Resident enjoying a game of volleyball

The team at Primrose House, part of Danforth Care Homes, places strong emphasis on maintaining community links and supporting residents in continuing their preferred hobbies and routines wherever possible.

“An active lifestyle has a profound impact on quality of life as we age,” said Braiden Brettel, General Manager at Primrose House.

“Regular movement, social engagement, and a sense of purpose are all key to promoting physical and emotional wellbeing in later life. We’re proud to support our residents in remaining connected to the wider community and enjoying meaningful experiences outside of the home.”

You can find out more about the support at Primrose House during their Chitter Chatter club, which takes place every Tuesday at 10.30am in the home on Bluebird Way, Brough, East Riding, HU15 1XB.