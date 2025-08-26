Residents of Wetherby care home enjoy heartwarming visit from Hartbeeps Mums and Baby Group

The special visit was arranged in collaboration with Emily Savage, who leads the popular Hartbeeps group within the local community. After initial discussions in June, Emily was thrilled to bring the group into Windsor Court in August, and the eagerly anticipated session proved to be a great success.

Residents, families, and team members gathered to enjoy the activities, with refreshments and snacks provided for everyone. The highlight of the day was watching the joy and excitement shared between residents and the children, as they interacted together in a warm and friendly environment.

Danielle Smith, Regional Admissions Coordinator for HC-One, said:

“It was truly heartwarming to see our residents engaging with the children. The smiles, laughter, and shared moments of joy reminded us how important these intergenerational connections are. We are so grateful to Emily and the Hartbeeps group for bringing such happiness into our home.”

Following the success of this first visit, Windsor Court is delighted to announce that this partnership will continue, with more sessions planned for the future.

Ursula Herbert, Activities Coordinator at HC-One’s Windsor Court Care Home, added:

“We look forward to welcoming Hartbeeps back again soon. The positive impact this visit had on our residents was wonderful to see, and we are excited to continue building this relationship.”

To learn more about Windsor Court Care Home or other HC-One homes in your area, visit: www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.

