Residents prepare to move into homes at £19.5 million affordable housing development

People are about to move into their new eco-friendly homes as part of £19.5 million affordable housing development in a North Yorkshire village.

Broadacres, working in partnership with the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority, North Yorkshire Council, Homes England and Keepmoat Homes, have completed the first of 88 new homes which are being built on the site of a former hatchery and piggery at Blind Lane in Aiskew, near Bedale.

And to mark the occasion, representatives of those involved, including York and North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith visited the development, known as The Hatchery, on Thursday, January 30.

All 88 homes have been made affordable with 49 for social rent and 39 for shared ownership, the latter enabling people to get a foot on the property ladder without having to secure large mortgages.

Broadacres has been awarded funding of £1.23 million from York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Brownfield Housing Fund, made available through investment from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. An additional £6.23 million was provided by Homes England to put towards the total cost of the scheme.

The development features a mixture of one, two, three and four-bedroom houses to benefit a cross-section of the community.

All 88 homes will be heated by renewable energy air source heat pumps and have other energy saving features, such as triple glazed windows and have enhanced levels of insulation to make them net zero ready. Each home also has a charging point for an electric or hybrid vehicle.

Broadacres Chair Helen Simpson said the scheme was a great example of what can be achieved through partnership working.

“We were delighted to welcome everyone who has contributed to making The Hatchery a reality to view the development before the first residents move in shortly,” she said.

“By working together, we are meeting the demand for high quality, socially rented housing and helping people realise their dream of home ownership through shared ownership.

“Broadacres is committed to making our rural communities in North Yorkshire remain sustainable for those who grew up, work or wish to return to these areas, but also to have homes which are highly efficient and future proof.”

York and North Yorkshire Mayor, David Skaith, said: “The development here in Aiskew is a fantastic example of how brownfield land can be repurposed to provide much-needed affordable housing in our rural communities.

“With grants from the Combined Authority’s Brownfield Housing Fund, Broadacres is now well on the way to delivering almost 90 new affordable, and shared, homes. This will help people to stay in the area, close to jobs and opportunities.

“I am really pleased to see energy-efficient technology, such as heat pumps and enhanced insulation, incorporated into the properties right from the start, supporting the region’s net zero ambitions.”

The scheme meets the North Yorkshire Council’s objective of increasing the number of two and three-bedroom homes in the area, improving options for smaller families and couples and allowing older people to downsize.

North Yorkshire Council leader Cllr Carl Les said: “It’s fantastic to see the site in Aiskew used to create these eco-friendly new homes. This latest scheme is a welcome addition in affordable housing provision, helping to provide a great foundation for people in North Yorkshire wishing to get their foot onto the property ladder and wanting to stay close to their families and friends.”

Tom Hawley, Head of Affordable Housing Growth – North for Homes England, said: “It's great to see another fantastic residential development from Broadacres being delivered in North Yorkshire, supported by Homes England and part funded via the Government's Affordable Homes Programme.

“The Hatchery development is a great example of how this public and private investment into affordable housing can provide people with high-quality, eco-friendly homes while supporting the local economy.

We are excited to see the positive impact this development will have on the local community in Aiskew and the wider North Yorkshire community."

Ian Worgan, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat North East, added: “We’re proud to be building on our fantastic relationship with Broadacres to deliver much-needed, energy efficient homes in Aiskew. As brownfield specialists, our team has transformed the former piggery and hatchery, to create high-quality, affordable housing.

“At Keepmoat, we are committed to creating places where people want to live and incorporating green spaces that enhance residents’ quality of life. We focus on the long term to bring lasting change to home designs, people, and communities. The Hatchery not only provides affordable housing to the local area but also supports sustainable living, with energy-efficient technology and outdoor areas.”

The Hatchery development is also a great example of a scheme being delivered as part of the York and North Yorkshire Housing Partnership or which Broadacres is a member and its Chief Executive Gail Teasdale the Vice-Chair.

Gail said: “Housing associations have a long-term track record of providing affordable homes and supporting local communities and makes us uniquely placed to contribute to the delivery of new homes and to help boost the regional economy.”