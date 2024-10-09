Restart a Heart with OJ Safety
Why not come down to Ossett United Football Club and learn CPR for free in minutes?
In a life-or-death emergency, knowing how to perform CPR can be the difference between life and death. That’s why, on Restart a Heart Day, OJ Health and Safety is offering free drop-in CPR training sessions, giving everyone the chance to learn a life-saving skill in just a few minutes.
Whether you’re a parent, a colleague, or a passerby, you never know when someone may suffer a heart attack. Every minute counts, and CPR can double, triple and sometimes quadruple someone’s chance of survival.
Everyone is welcome to drop in, no matter if you have no CPR experience before or if you just need a reminder, this event is for you. No appointments are needed, just show up, learn, and leave with a certificate ready to make a difference. This is more than a training session, it's a chance to be a hero.
"We want to teach as many people as possible the skills to save a life," says the one of the trainers at OJ Health and Safety. "Restart a Heart Day is the perfect opportunity to take the time and learn because you never know when you might need it."
You'll never regret learning how to save a life.
Location: Ossett United Football Club
Date: Wednesday 16th October (12pm - 6pm)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.