Restart a Heart with OJ Safety

Looking for something to do on Wednesday? OJ Health and Safety is putting on FREE drop-in sessions to learn CPR in a matter of minutes. Here's why it's important: less than 10% of people who suffer a heart attack outside of hospital survive, you can save a friend, family member, colleague or stranger and CPR doubles, triples and sometimes quadruples the chances of survival.

Why not come down to Ossett United Football Club and learn CPR for free in minutes?

In a life-or-death emergency, knowing how to perform CPR can be the difference between life and death. That’s why, on Restart a Heart Day, OJ Health and Safety is offering free drop-in CPR training sessions, giving everyone the chance to learn a life-saving skill in just a few minutes.

Whether you’re a parent, a colleague, or a passerby, you never know when someone may suffer a heart attack. Every minute counts, and CPR can double, triple and sometimes quadruple someone’s chance of survival.

Restart a Heart Wednesday 16th October

Everyone is welcome to drop in, no matter if you have no CPR experience before or if you just need a reminder, this event is for you. No appointments are needed, just show up, learn, and leave with a certificate ready to make a difference. This is more than a training session, it's a chance to be a hero.

"We want to teach as many people as possible the skills to save a life," says the one of the trainers at OJ Health and Safety. "Restart a Heart Day is the perfect opportunity to take the time and learn because you never know when you might need it."

You'll never regret learning how to save a life.

Location: Ossett United Football Club