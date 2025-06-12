Return of Skipton Community Giving Scheme with £164,000 available to local community groups

Skipton Building Society has announced the launch of its annual “Community Giving” scheme with a donation pot of £164,000 available to local charities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People can nominate good causes making a difference in their local areas to receive up to £1,000 to help build a brighter future in their communities.

Now in its third year Skipton’s Community Giving Scheme has already helped more than 700 community groups across the UK which might normally struggle to attract any funding, donating over £330,000 to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skipton is set to donate a total of £164,000 being shared between 246 good causes across the locations of the Skipton branches. Following the nomination process, each of Skipton’s 82 branches will select several deserving charities, with the help of local members.

St Luke's Hospice Plymouth - beneficiaries from last year's Community Giving

Abi Haythornthwaite, Skipton’s Group Social Impact Senior Specialist, expressed her excitement for the initiative: "At Skipton, we’re passionate about supporting the local communities where our members live and work. The Community Giving scheme allows us to make an even greater difference to the local charities that mean so much to our customers. We’re proud to offer them the opportunity to have a direct say in where our funding goes and look forward to seeing the positive impact these donations will have."

To find out more information, please visit your local Skipton branch.

Skipton donates 1% of its pre-tax Group profit to charities aligned with its values and purpose each year. Alongside the Community Giving Scheme, Skipton supports Age UK, National Energy Action and Refuge as part of its charity partnership programme.