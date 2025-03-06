Ripon Leads the UK in Parkrun Popularity as Searches Soar 250%

Ripon is the parkrun capital of the UK according to new research.

AussieBoots - https://www.aussieboots.co.uk/, the company behind the research, analysed the increase in average monthly online searches for parkruns across the United Kingdom from 2022 to 2024.

Ripon topped the list with a 250% increase, while Plymouth followed in second place with a 177% rise in searches. Liverpool ranked third, recording a 108% surge.

Birmingham and London completed the top 10, with significant increases of 85% and 83%, respectively.

Overall, the UK experienced an 82% surge in searches, with England alone accounting for a 46% increase.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, Wakefield ranked second (7th in UK) with an 86% increase, while Kingston upon Hull followed in third with a 24% rise. Sheffield placed fourth with a 22% increase.

Popular parkruns across the region include Fountains Abbey parkrun in Ripon, Thornes Park in Wakefield, and East Park in Kingston upon Hull. These weekly 5K events take place every Saturday at 9am.

Speaking on the findings, Pete Bryden from AussieBoots - https://www.aussieboots.co.uk/ said:

"The growing popularity of parkruns across the UK highlights a nationwide shift towards community-driven fitness and outdoor exercise.

“Ripon’s remarkable 250% surge in searches reflects how more people are embracing the accessibility and social aspect of these weekly events.