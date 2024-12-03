Ripon named Yorkshire Smart Meter Capital

As people across the country worry about rising bills this winter, combined with changes to winter fuel payments, new research has revealed a sharp rise in people turning to smart meters to try and keep their finances under control.

Ripon has seen the biggest surge in interest in Yorkshire and the Humber, with a 49.2% increase in related searches over the past 3 years.

Experts at PE analysed search engine data for smart meters and 650 related keywords to uncover how interest has grown across different areas, with Ripon coming out on top in the region.

In the year ending October 2021, the terms were only searched an average of 1,200 times a month, but this shot up to 1,790 in 2024.

England as a whole experienced a 59.9% increase in smart meter interest.

Top 5 Locations in England for Smart Meter Search Interest Increase:

1. Birmingham – 60.0% increase

2. London – 54.1% increase

3. Ripon – 49.2% increase

4. Blackpool – 42.8% increase

5. Liverpool – 38.1% increase

Josh Edwards from PE, who conducted the research, said: "The substantial rise in smart meter interest underscores a growing awareness about energy consumption.

“Beyond the obvious advantages of monitoring energy usage, smart meters offer hidden benefits for businesses who may also be feeling the pressure.

“They provide detailed insights into energy patterns, enabling companies to identify inefficiencies, reduce operational costs, and make data-driven decisions that contribute to sustainability goals."

Hidden Benefits of Smart Meters for Businesses: