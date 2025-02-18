Ripon opticians celebrates 20 years of service to the community

This year marks a significant milestone for a team of Ripon opticians, as the store proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year marks a significant milestone for a team of local opticians, as the store proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Since opening its doors in 2005, Specsavers Ripon has provided exceptional eye and hearing care to the local community. This celebration coincides with another remarkable achievement—Alison Lee, one of the store’s longest-serving and beloved team members, is also being honoured for her 20 years of outstanding care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in response to the increasing demand for high-quality optical and audiology services, Specsavers Ripon began with only two test rooms in Fishergate. However, its immediate success and loyal customer base quickly necessitated expansion.

Alison Lee, one of the store’s longest-serving and beloved team members, is also being honoured for her 20 years of outstanding care

In 2018, the store relocated to a prime location overlooking Market Square, doubling test rooms to accommodate their ever-growing customer base. Throughout the decade it continued to grow, with an additional testing room being added in 2022 and a store refit two years later to enhance their customers’ experience.

Reflecting on her two decades with the business, Alison Lee, dispensing optician and store manager, says: ‘I never imagined that taking a chance on a new career in optics would lead to 20 years of remarkable professional achievements, and working with such fantastic, supportive people who have become true friends for life.

‘Throughout my time I’ve met, and been inspired by so many wonderful people, had the pleasure of helping thousands of residents—and been a part of some challenging fundraisers. Most recently one I’ll never forget: raising £1,500 for Cancer Research UK by walking the Ripon Rowel, a 50 mile walk we did in memory of my mum, who sadly passed away after battling cancer. She was one of my biggest supporters and was always proud of what I had achieved throughout my career at Specsavers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s been an incredible journey, and I feel honoured to have played a role in the store’s success.’

Beyond providing exceptional customer care, Specsavers Ripon has been a cornerstone of the community since it opened its doors. The team has actively participated in numerous charitable initiatives, raising thousands. From sponsoring the Tour de Yorkshire and supporting the renowned Knitted Poppy Appeal for over five years to raising funds for causes close to their heart through skydives, marathon runs, and a range of community events.

The store also played a crucial role in supporting customers throughout lockdown, hand delivering and fitting glasses from people’s gardens to ensure everyone continued to have access to essential care.

As part of its 20th-anniversary celebrations, the business is giving back once again—continuing to serve as the main sponsor for the Rotary Club Bike Ride in May and they’re in the process of planning a 60-mile hiking challenge to raise funds for Cancer Research UK and Vision Care for Homeless People.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team continues to expand its services, ensuring that the community has access to the best possible care. From training the next generation of optical professionals through their apprenticeship programme to advocating for better NHS eye care access.

Annette Duffy, retail director at Specsavers Ripon, says: 'As we mark 20 years in Ripon, I can confidently say that in my 30 years of professional experience, this is the best team I have ever had the pleasure to work with. Our colleagues genuinely care about the service we provide and the brand we represent. Together, we have worked tirelessly to create the best place to work—an environment where every team member feels valued.

‘A special mention goes to Alison, her professionalism, empathy, and infectious zest for life make her an integral part of the team. Her passion for delivering the highest level of customer service was recognised in 2018 when she was nominated for the Service of Excellence Award—an incredible achievement.

‘We also extend our gratitude to our customers. Without their continued support, none of this would be possible. We look forward to continuing to grow throughout the community and can’t wait to see what the next 20 years bring!’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad