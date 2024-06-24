Ripon opticians set to walk 49 miles for charity – already raising over £1K

The team at Ripon Specsavers are gearing up to trek along the scenic, 49-mile Ripon Rowel loop in 24 hours over the weekend of 29 – 30th June to raise money for Cancer Research UK and Vision Care for Homeless People.

The team at Ripon Specsavers are gearing up to trek along the scenic, 49-mile Ripon Rowel loop in 24 hours over the weekend of 29 – 30th June to raise money for Cancer Research UK and Vision Care for Homeless People.

They decided to take on this challenge after a member of the team’s mum passed away after being diagnosed with cancer. The team felt that putting their stamina to the test would be a fantastic way to show solidarity to not only their colleague’s family – but to those within the community who have been affected by cancer in some way or another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team are also fundraising for Vision Care for Homeless People because they believe everyone should have access to eyecare. Recent research shows that 80% of homeless people need glasses to see properly, to look for work, find accommodation – and to simply keep themselves safe. However, one-third of homeless people have never had an eye test. Providing them access to a VCHP clinic increases a homeless person's chances of having an eye test from 24% to 76%.

Ripon Specsavers Team

With fundraising only taking place at the beginning of the month, the ladies have already managed to raise an extraordinary £1,200 with the support of their loved ones and the surrounding community.

Alison Lee, manager and dispensing optician at Specsavers Ripon, comments: ‘We’re all looking forward to taking part in the walk, especially with the money going towards such vital research. Sadly, as we’re all aware 1 in 2 people are affected by cancer, and unfortunately, it’s a disease which we’ve all seen impact the lives of those around us, including losing my mum, Jan Lee in 2023.

‘However, we’re fortunate enough to have our health, and the opportunity to take part in this 49-mile walk allows us to give back to such worthy causes – all while being able to see the iconic sites of our much-loved town.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’d like to show your support to the team at Ripon Specsavers, donations are welcomed via the link to their Just Giving page, here: www.justgiving.com/team/specsavers-ripon