Rise of young British-Asian actors with BBC hit

Yousef Naseer

The BBC comedy hit Man Like Mobeen has its fifth and final season this month.

Recognised for its breakthrough representation of working-class West Midlands life and British-Asian culture with its blend of humour and heart, it’s also a launchpad for young acting talent.

Rising star from Bradford, Yousef Naseer, 19, stars as Young Mobeen in the final season of the Bafta-nominated comedy created by and starring Guz Khan.

Yousef grew up and lives in Bradford, and recently played the role of Ateeq in the BBC hit drama, Virdee, which was set and filmed in the city.

Danyal Zafar

The young actor began drama classes aged eight at Articulate Drama School and Acting Agency, who also represent the rising star.

Yousef’s first major role was in Fox’s Tyrant a TV series filmed in Budapest. His overseas filming continued with a role in Sky’s Strike Back, and he’s also had great success in children’s TV shows in the UK with the Tracy Beaker spin-off on CBBC, The Dumping Ground, which he filmed across several years, and as Saleem Paracha in Channel 4’s Ackley Bridge. He’s also appeared in the BBC shows, Casualty and Doctors.

He has just finished filming on the feature film The Trial starring alongside Paul Kaye.

Yousef said: “I wouldn’t have had these opportunities if Articulate wasn’t in Bradford. Articulate is why I’m here today, especially as a young Asian lad. It’s very easy to get sucked into the same crowd that many of my friends unfortunately find themselves in, a rabbit hole of drugs, crime. Articulate has played the biggest part in my success, in getting to where I am now.”

Man Like Mobeen on set

The final season also features rising young actor, Danyal Zafar, 19, as the character Moped. He got the role after responding to an open call for auditions on Instagram.

From Birmingham, Man Like Mobeen marks Danyal’s debut screen role after studying a BTEC in Acting at college. Danyal has recently been signed up by Articulate Agency.

Danyal said: “I was an introverted kid, and started acting in primary school to help with my confidence, I was always very shy. When I started doing drama at school, I used to be a whole different person, so I continued it.”

The series he feels is helping break new ground for the next generation of British Asian actors: “I'm from the Pakistani community so acting is very looked down upon in my community of South Asian people. It’s a cultural hangover, where doctors and lawyers are seen to be proper jobs.”

Danyal hopes to build a career in acting as part of a growing movement to help strengthen diversity on screen: “I’m a hundred percent proud to help break down barriers and showing that other South Asian actors can also be on the screen because there's now an audience that's growing. Before, we had a show called Citizen Khan that grew a little bit of an audience. Then Man Like Mobeen came, and now Virdee's come, and Ackley Bridge. So, there is an Asian audience that is growing in the UK.”

Danyal has just finished filming a small part in the upcoming film, I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning, starring Anthony Boyle (Manhunt, Masters of the Air).

Man Like Mobeen follows Mobeen (Guz Khan), a former drug dealer living in Birmingham and follows his efforts to live a good life as a Muslim while raising his younger sister, with fans claiming it ‘phenomenal’ and a ‘must-see.’

Founded in 2013 by former lawyer, Stacey Burrows, Articulate Agency has grown into one of the UK’s leading acting agencies, with a reputation for casting breakthrough roles for young acting talent. Articulate also runs established acting schools across the Yorkshire region.

Stacey Burrows, founder of Articulate Agency, said: “Shaheen Baig, who cast both Yousef and Danyal, also cast our young talent in the hit Netflix drama, Adolescence amongst other shows. She is great at spotting hard-working and talented young actors. We’re proud to be shaping our cultural landscape and forging such important opportunities for talent.”

The Baildon-based agency works with the top UK and US casting directors, producers and show runners to secure high-profile, career-making roles, including major Hollywood opportunities.