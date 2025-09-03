Riverlution launches skills programme in Barnsley
Part of the Pathways to Work Programme, this free four-day intensive course is designed specifically for Barnsley residents aged 16 and above, to help you prepare for a career in the environmental sector and build essential skills in sustainability, habitat management, and river stewardship.
During the programme, participants will learn about Rewilding the Dearne, plus experience three taster days including practical ecology, bushcraft, and the holistic river stewardship skills scheme.
Andy Gaskell, Business Development Manager at Riverlution, said: “The challenges we will be delivering to Barnsley participants as part of this bespoke programme involve hands-on, practical tasks related to environmental conservation, specifically within river catchment, wetland conservation,and habitat creation.
“Participants will engage in activities such as water quality monitoring, habitat restoration, riverbank stabilisation, invasive species control, and the creation of new ecosystems, which are key skills for careers in the environmental sector.
“The team at Riverlution are really looking forward to getting started with this brand new course in Barnsley, and we can’t wait to introduce what we hope is the first of many cohorts, to our skills schemes. ”
If you are interested in registering for the Barnsley Rivers & Water Environment Stewardship Programme, you can do so by visiting the Riverlution website or by emailing the course manager, Jo Drury at [email protected]