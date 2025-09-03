Riverlution launches skills programme in Barnsley

Riverlution is thrilled to announce the launch of the Barnsley Rivers & Water Environment Stewardship Programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of the Pathways to Work Programme, this free four-day intensive course is designed specifically for Barnsley residents aged 16 and above, to help you prepare for a career in the environmental sector and build essential skills in sustainability, habitat management, and river stewardship.

During the programme, participants will learn about Rewilding the Dearne, plus experience three taster days including practical ecology, bushcraft, and the holistic river stewardship skills scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Gaskell, Business Development Manager at Riverlution, said: “The challenges we will be delivering to Barnsley participants as part of this bespoke programme involve hands-on, practical tasks related to environmental conservation, specifically within river catchment, wetland conservation,and habitat creation.

Riverlution team in action.

“Participants will engage in activities such as water quality monitoring, habitat restoration, riverbank stabilisation, invasive species control, and the creation of new ecosystems, which are key skills for careers in the environmental sector.

“The team at Riverlution are really looking forward to getting started with this brand new course in Barnsley, and we can’t wait to introduce what we hope is the first of many cohorts, to our skills schemes. ”