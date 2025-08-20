Rob set to arrive in Leeds for finale of 5,000 miles in 500 days challenge for MND charity

Leeds will welcome a remarkable man to the city on Thursday as Rob Tiffney completes his 5,000 miles walking challenge at Headingley Stadium, just in time for the Leeds Rhinos vs Hull KR match.

Rob Tiffney, a gardener from Nottinghamshire has walked 5,000 miles in 500 days, raising over £41,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association. He will finish his final 77-mile leg at Headingley Stadium, paying tribute to Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow CBE, whose courage after being diagnosed with MND inspired Rob’s challenge.

“Rob Burrow’s strength and dignity moved me deeply. And his friend Kevin Sinfield’s epic challenges inspired me to do something to help others affected by MND,” said Rob. “There are around 5,000 people in the UK living with MND, so I walked a mile for each of them. And because Rob Burrow wore the number 7 shirt, finishing with a 77-mile walk to Headingley, his home ground, felt like the perfect tribute.”

Rob, who became affectionately known as ‘Flag Man’ in his local area for waving his MND flag on every walk, has not missed a single day of walking regardless of heatwaves, storms, holidays or even Christmas Day.

He left The Bulls Head pub in Breaston at 7.30am on Wednesday and will arrive at Headingley Stadium the next day.

“Crossing that finish line at Headingley will be incredibly emotional,” he said. “This is about honouring Rob Burrow’s legacy and showing people living with MND that they’re not alone. The support I’ve had has been overwhelming. I may have walked alone most days, but I’ve never felt alone.”

Rob’s journey has been a long one and now Leeds will play host to his final steps driven by the enduring legacy of Rob Burrow.

To show your support for Rob, and for people living with MND you can donate by visiting www.justgiving.com/page/rob-tiffney-5000miles4mnd