Robert Watts Estate Agents strengthen team with three new appointments.

Bradford-based estate agent Robert Watts has recently strengthened their team with three new appointments to the Cleckheaton, Wibsey and Lettings branches.

Stephen Schofield and Georgia Cowman will be joining the sales teams at Cleckheaton and Wibsey as the sales manager and sales negotiator respectively. Meanwhile, Amanda Brown will be based within the lettings team at Cleckheaton as a lettings negotiator.

Managing director James Watts said: “We are thrilled to have Stephen, Georgia and Amanda joining the team.

“They all bring with them a fantastic set of skills from their previous roles, both within and outside of the property industry.

Amanda Brown, Lettings Negotiator

“Stephen has over a decade of diverse experience from within estate agency, giving him an understanding of the nuances in the housing market and the importance of building lasting relationships.

“Georgia is returning to the property industry after a break and I know is looking forward to getting stuck back into the busy estate agency environment, while Amanda has always had a passion for property and jumped at the chance of a career change into the property industry.

“We can’t wait to see what all three of our new staff members achieve in their first few months with us.”

On her appointment, Amanda added: “I have lived in Cleckheaton for 23 years and know the local area very well.

Georgia Cowman, Sales Negotiator, Wibsey

“For the past 15 years I’ve been a teaching assistant, I was ready to change my career and look for a new job opportunity.

“I have always been interested in property and thought this was the right time for me so I’m really looking forward to learning more about this industry and working with the outstanding rentals team at Robert Watts.”