ROobin Hood was Northumberland lad!

New book claims legendary outlaw was from an earlier era and had Northumbrian father.

A remarkable new book claims to have revealed the identity of the real man behind the legend of Robin Hood. ROBIN UnHOODed and the Death of a King. (Author: Peter Staveley. Pub. Austin Macauley. 2024. Paperback 520pgs. £16.99 ISBN:9781035835737 and e-book) is perhaps the most in depth study of the outlaw for 25 years.

This thoroughly researched book, contains many new startling revelations, among which is that his father was a Northumberland lad, from Bamburgh!

Although born in Loxley, South Yorkshire, to a local lass, his heritage is clearly shown, through is father, to be very much one of Anglo/Danish origins and set a full century before the normal placements of the legend.

ROBIN unHOODed book cover

Further disclosures include… revealing how he came to be outlawed, the actual Sheriff at the centre of Robin’s life, the probable identity of Maid Marian, as well as Robin’s involvement in the assassination of King William II, Rufus plus a totally original location for Robin’s death - with the culprits actually named.

Northumbria is at the heart of his story and the book is a riveting read!