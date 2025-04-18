Rotherham St John Ambulance Badgers training day at AESSEAL New York Stadium

Sue Farmer, Badger Leader said: "Six Badgers from Rotherham Unit were taken to the Stadium where they were shown the medical room and the equipment used at the stadium for first aid purposes. They enjoyed being shown inside an ambulance by YAS and loved meeting Miller bear. The long-awaited excitement of watching the match soon came and the Badgers were very enthusiastic, shouting for Rotherham. It was a very enjoyable time for the Badgers, and they are so looking forward to hopefully being able to attend again."