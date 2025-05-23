Miriam Payne, 25, from Market Weighton in East Yorkshire, and Jess Rowe, 28, from Hampshire, have already rowed more than 700 miles.

Two rowers who are attempting to cross the Pacific non-stop and unsupported are making good progress.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After suffering catastrophic damage to their rudder and having to re-start their mammoth undertaking, the team, comprising Miriam Payne, 25, from Market Weighton in East Yorkshire, and Jess Rowe, 28, from Hampshire, have already travelled more than 700 miles.

A spokesperson said: “Since the restart, made possible by the support of many people including the team at Southgates Boatyard, who manufactured the replacement rudders in record time, Seas The Day has done phenomenally well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have covered more than 740 miles, approximately double the distance than when they had to stop their first attempt.

The pair plan to row 15 hours a day – two hours on, two hours off - throughout the attempt.

“This is great progress, even more so as it has not been totally ‘smooth rowing’ with significant periods of cloud cover that have limited the ability to charge their power cells.

“This has meant they’ve had to manually steer rather than use the auto-helm at times, and limit the use of their Starlink communication system provided by Exploring by the Seat of your Pants.

“Though they have other communications systems for tracking and speaking with the operations team, the Starlink system is what allows them to send back images and video.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rowers have thanked everyone who helped re-boot their record-breaking attempt following the rescue and mending of the rudder.

“We’re so grateful for the amount of effort everyone has put in”, said Miriam about their rescue. “It’s amazing to know how many other people care about this project as much as we do.”