Rugby coach calls to ‘let go of the labels’ after ignored shadow on lung turns out to be incurable lung cancer

It took Richard Tunningley, 60 from Knottingley three x-rays and a subsequent CT scan before he was diagnosed with lung cancer.

The rugby coach was suffering with an aggressive cough for several months after contracting Covid. Struggling to see a GP face-to-face, Richard was repeatedly prescribed antibiotics. The antibiotics would provide some short-term relief only for the cough to return a week or so later.

Five months after first getting the cough, Richard was sent for an x-ray, which revealed there was a shadow on his lung. Thinking it was just an infection, Richard was again prescribed antibiotics. This sequence continues for a further two occasions.

By the third x-ray, the shadow had grown. It was only then that Richard was sent for a CT scan and was told the worst possible news – incurable lung cancer.

“On reflection, I definitely feel that my diagnosis was delayed because I had never smoked,” said Richard.

“It felt like the GPs dealing with me were a little nonplussed about my cough and original x-ray results, and whilst the pandemic didn’t help, I am left feeling more could have been done.”

Richard is now on a targeted therapy to treat his lung cancer. He is responding well to treatment and continues to travel around the country in his role as Coach Education Manager for the Rugby Football League.

But, in those darker moments, Richard can’t help but wonder if things could have been different.

“I try and stay as positive as I can,” continues Richard. “My job gives me a great sense of purpose. It keeps my mind active, and my daily walks keep me physically fit, which has all been so important as I’ve adjusted to life since my diagnosis.

“But you can’t help but have those what if moments.

“What if I’d had an x-ray after the first round of antibiotics? What if I’d had a CT scan sooner? Did the fact that I didn’t smoke have an impact on the doctor’s decisions?

“I try not to dwell on these questions too much because they don’t do me any good. However, it’s important these questions are asked and answered because they could make all the difference to someone else.”

Inspired by Richard's story and the many others like it, Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation has launched its Let Go of the Labels campaign for lung cancer awareness month, calling for a stop to terms like smoker and never-smoker.

“Lung cancer is still so intrinsically linked to smoking,” explains Paula Chadwick, chief executive of Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, “but the reality is anyone can get this disease, regardless of if they have smoked or not.

“The more people we spoke to, the more we recognised that labels like smoker and non-smoker were having a direct impact on how quickly people were being diagnosed. That is why we are calling for a stop to these archaic labels. Lung cancer doesn’t see them, and neither should we.”