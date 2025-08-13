Rugby league super fans kick off 170-mile charity walk with Hull fixture

Rugby league fans Neil Chadwick and Martin Warburton will be in Hull on Saturday for first leg of an epic 170-mile walk which will see them visit all 11 Super League stadiums in just seven days.

Neil and Martin, who are both from Leigh, will be walking from Hull and back to help raise funds and awareness of motor neurone disease (MND) in honour of their friend and fellow rugby league fan, Sharon Tyack, who was diagnosed with Progressive Bulbar Palsy (PSP), a form of MND, in 2023.

The challenge begins on Saturday at the Hull KR v Leigh match and will end on August 22 at Leigh’s match with Salford.

Martin’s partner, Sara McCarthy said: “Martin and Neil have taken part in a number of challenges and events in the past but nothing like this! This will push them to the limits.

“Having known Sharon for a while, and been inspired by Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow, they were both determined to do something and raise money for the MND Association which is an incredible cause.

“Every step they take along the way will do so much to support people living with MND and their families and encourage people to come out and cheer Neil and Martin on as they make their way across the country.”

From Hull, where they will visit Hull KR and Hull FC, Neil and Martin will visit the Goole Vikings, Castleford Tigers, Leeds Rhinos, Wakefield Trinity, Huddersfield, Oldham, Salford Red Devils, Warrington Wolves, Saint Helens and Wigan before arriving at Leigh Leopards next weekend.

The MND Association’s Stacey Kirkpatrick, who has been supporting Neil and Martin with their fundraising said: “What Neil and Martin are attempting to do is nothing short of incredible – we are so grateful to them both, and to their partners Sara and Rosie, who have done so much work behind the scenes to make this event possible.

“The strength of the rugby league community is so inspiring and we know that fans will be out in force along the route to show Neil and Martin their love and support.”

More information about the challenge, and details of how to donate, is available at www.justgiving.com by searching for To Hull & Back for MNDA.