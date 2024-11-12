Run Bolton Abbey sees surge of runners taking to the trails for Sue Ryder

West Yorkshire residents laced their trainers for the much-anticipated Run Bolton Abbey on Sunday 10 November. The event saw an impressive 78% increase in runners from the previous year, with £25,000 expected to be raised for Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s event, supported by Midgley Motor Cars of Skipton and The Yorkshire Clinic, saw runners take part in everything from the 2.4-mile fun run to the more challenging 10-mile and half marathon options. Over 40 volunteer marshals turned out to help the runners navigate the route, showcasing the depth of community support.

In the half marathon, Liam Vandamme was the first man home in a time of 1:26:58, with Emma Hopkinson the first woman finishing in 1:48:26. For the 10-mile route, Paul Wright crossed the finish line first in 1:17:44, followed by Victoria Wadsworth in 1:27:00. In the 10k race, Ben Schindler finished first with the time of 40:14. Maisey Bellwood came in as first woman and second overall at 41:40. In the 2.4-mile fun run, Felix Clarkson finished in a time of 16:54, while Lianne Ayling finished in a time of 17:53.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Wood, Community Fundraising Manager for Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice, said: "It was great to see participant numbers and funds raised almost double from the previous year and I'd like to give a big thank you to our volunteer Dave Belmont who has worked really hard to help us achieve this. Then of course there are another 40 volunteers on the day many from our event partner Skipton Athletics Club, without who the event would not happen.”

Run Bolton Abbey saw a 78% increase in runners from last year

For every runner who completed their race, a tree will be planted in the Bolton Abbey Estate, contributing to the preservation of the stunning natural environment.